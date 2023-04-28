Andoni Iraola makes Rayo Vallecano European claim

Rayo Vallecano head coach Andoni Iraola has challenged his players to secure European qualification this season.

Iraola’s side were tipped for a shock Europa League spot at the start of 2023 following a strong run of form after the World Cup.

However, as results have dipped in recent weeks, so has confidence of European football reaching Vallecas next season, amid rumours that Iraola could leave the club in June.

The Basque manager is out of contract at the end of the season, with Premier League side West Ham the latest name to show an interest in him.

The former defender has insisted he is not interested in speculation over his own future, and following a midweek 2-1 win over Barcelona, Europe is back on the agenda.

“If we want to fight for Europe, we have to win the next two games, it’s that simple!” as per reports from Marca.

Rayo head to rock bottom Elche this weekend, before a midweek home tie with Real Valladolid, with the UEFA Europa Conference League offering an extra option for Iraola.