Barcelona continue dismal recent record against Rayo Vallecano after falling to defeat in Madrid

Barcelona have failed to capitalise on Real Madrid’s loss to Girona, falling to defeat themselves against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday evening.
Xavi Hernandez made one change to the side that defeated Atletico Madrid on Sunday, with Pedri replacing the suspended Sergio Busquets.
Barcelona certainly appeared to miss their captain, as they produced an abject performance in Madrid. Rayo took the lead early on, with Alvaro Garcia finishing off a lovely move to open the scoring.
Robert Lewandowski had a goal ruled offside just before the half time break, and things got worse for Barcelona as Fran Garcia doubled Rayo’s lead just minutes into the second half, finishing past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen after a fortuitous break of the ball.
Barcelona responded through Robert Lewandowski late on, with the Pole scoring a brilliant volley, but it was not enough as they fell to just their third defeat of the season in La Liga.
The result also continued their recent woes against Rayo Vallecano, whom they have failed to beat in their last four meetings.
Image via Juan Carlos Hidalgo/EFE
