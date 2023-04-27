Andoni Iraola avoids questions on future after masterminding stunning victory over Barcelona

Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola has explained how his side beat Barcelona again, extending his unbeaten run against the Blaugrana. It is a result that will have raised a few eyebrows across Europe, and with Iraola’s contract up at the end of the season, plenty are wondering if he might make the jump to another club this summer.

Speaking to MD after the match, Iraola explained how Los Franjirrojos defended Barcelona. It is their fourth clean sheet in a row againt Barcelona. Xavi is also yet to beat Iraola.

“We weren’t going to take the ball away from Barca the whole time and we had to choose what to cover and direct the pressure towards who started the creation and who was going to receive. We came out winners of duels with players who usually do so and it was not easy. Barca are very good and what we wanted to do is what we have achieved.”

Barcelona are now four games without a win over Rayo, who have become something of a bogey team for the Catalan side.

“You have to do many things well and have a point of fortune. We didn’t let them have the structure they want and in the transitions we were dangerous.”

He also spoke to his future with Cadena Cope, avoiding any commitment either way.

“As soon as these games are over I will meet with the club and we will make the decisions that have to be made.”

Iraola’s brilliant management over the last three seasons has not gone unnoticed. The likes of West Ham, Villarreal and Athletic Club have all been linked with the Basque coach, who is considered one of the brightest talents in La Liga.