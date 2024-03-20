Barcelona Sporting Director Deco mentions surprise Premier League boss amongst ‘top managers’

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has had to bat away a number of questions surrounding Xavi Hernandez and his future, amid talk that he could reverse his decision to leave. Deco admitted that he did not want Xavi to announce his departure.

Xavi has been steadfast in his stance that ‘nothing has changed’ regarding his future in recent weeks, while often noting ‘up until now’. Recent reports claim that Xavi could change his mind depending on three key conditions, while others say that the club are internally looking forward to moving on from Xavi.

Speaking to SER Catalunya, as carried by Diario AS, Deco said that is Xavi changes his mind, then they will have to discuss it.

“I didn’t want him to say he was leaving, but he made his decision. I already said that Xavi’s time had not yet changed, there are still things to fight for. In football everything changes overnight. In every match preview they ask me if Xavi is staying or not. I think I’m at ten now. Xavi continues to tell us that his decision is irreversible. If Xavi changes his mind he has to tell us. For us he is an ideal coach, always positive, never complains, he knows the club’s difficulties. History will say that I rebuilt Barca.”

He also claimed that no contact had been made with any candidates to replace Xavi, while admitting he was parcial to Luis Enrique, his reported preference as a replacement. Deco named Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola amongst the ‘top managers’ too.

“Nothing has been decided, but we are attentive. We haven’t made any moves. Of course I like Luis Enrique, but he is a coach that I have not worked with, but it is evident that he is a reference at all levels. He is a top coach. Guardiola, Klopp are the top, but they are not available. “Arsenal’s Arteta, Iraola, [Sergio] Conceicao…there are many.”

Iraola began his career in management at Mirandes, taking the Segunda side to the Copa del Rey semi-finals, before taking over at Rayo Vallecano. Winning promotion with Rayo, he overachieved in both of his seasons in Vallecas, before moving to Bournemouth, where he has overcome a tough start to take them up to 13th.