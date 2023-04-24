West Ham want Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola

Rayo Vallecano head coach Andoni Iraola is set to receive his second Premier League offer of 2023.

The Basque manager was targeted by Leeds United, earlier this year, as the first choice pick to replace Jesse Marsch at Elland Road, following an impressive 18 months in charge in Vallecas.

However, despite their interest, Iraola rejected a mid-season move, as he wanted to complete his contract with Rayo.

Iraola led Rayo to an eye catching mid table finish last season, in his first La Liga campaign at the helm, alongside a run to the Copa del Rey semi final.

That positive form has continued in 2022/23 with Rayo in the running for a European spot in the campaign.

A decision is expected in the coming weeks, with Iraola’s Rayo contract expiring in June, with former club Athletic Club also targeting him.

As per reports from Cadena SER journalist Paco Delgado, West Ham will also make an offer to Iraola, as part of their summer plan to replace David Moyes.

“West Ham want Iraola. Rayo want to sit down with him this week, to renew his deal, but the Premier League side want him, based on his record at Rayo.”