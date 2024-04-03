Barcelona keeping tabs on Premier League manager

Barcelona have been linked with a number of managers in recent months as they search for a successor in order to replace Xavi Hernandez this summer. And yet publicly, the Blaugrana are clear that they want Xavi to remain at the club. Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has not been suggested as a candidate for the job this summer, but they are keeping a close eye on him.

Iraola looked as if he was set for the sack after a few months in the Bournemouth job, with the Cherries in 19th place in the Premier League, but they go into April with more points than anyone else in March, and currently in 11th, they now have an outside chance at European football next season.

As per Sport, Barcelona are sufficiently impressed to be keeping tabs on the Basque coach, who managed to improve Rayo Vallecano significantly. The 41-year-old promoted Rayo via the play-offs, and then guided them to 12th and 11th place finishes, a Copa del Rey semi-final and several famous victories over Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Sporting Director Deco recently mentioned Iraola as one of several ‘top managers’ during an interview, and it appears it was no coincidence. Should Iraola continue his trajectory, it won’t be long before top clubs are knocking at his door.