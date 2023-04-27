Atletico Madrid working on plans to sign La Liga starlet this summer

Atletico Madrid have had a sensational second half of the season, which has seen them in with a chance, albeit a very slim one, of winning the La Liga title.

However, a more realistic goal in second place, as Atletico sit two points behind Real Madrid, having been well adrift pre-World Cup. With seven games remaining, they are in with a great chance of toppling their city rivals.

Given their 2023 form, this summer will a crucial one for Atletico, as they look to build on their on-field momentum ahead of next season. Leicester City’s Caglar Soyuncu has reportedly signed a pre-contract deal, while Relevo have reported that plans are being made to move for Kang-in Lee.

Diego Simeone has reportedly given the go-ahead to sign the South Korean international, who has impressed for Mallorca this season. Lee has also attracted Premier League interest, so Atletico’s pursuit this summer will be far from straightforward.

However, given that they will be likely be playing Champions League football again next season, Atletico Madrid will feel that they have the advantage in negotiations. A deal is expected to be worth €15-20m.