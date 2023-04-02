Fabrizio Romano expects €30m-rated La Liga starlet to leave this summer amid Premier League interest

Despite the summer transfer window not opening for another two months, clubs are furiously planning their activity ahead of next season.

One player that is expected to be the wish lists of several Premier League sides is Kang-in Lee. The South Korean international has impressed at Mallorca since joining from Valencia in 2021, having failed to establish himself at Los Che.

However, Lee is likely to leave the Balearic club this summer, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that clubs in the Premier League are monitoring the 22-year-old, with a view to making a move in the next few months. Lee has a €30m release clause in his Mallorca contract, which is unlikely to pose many problems for any interested parties.

It would be disappointing for Mallorca to see Lee leave, but considering they signed him on a free transfer from Valencia, it is an excellent piece of business as they look continue establishing themselves as a mid-table club in La Liga over the next few years.