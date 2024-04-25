Valencia line up Mallorca goalkeeper as possible replacement for Giorgi Mamardashvili

Valencia will be keen to retain the services of Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer, although they would allow him to leave if an acceptable offer arrives. The Georgian goalkeeper has been linked with a Premier League move in recent months, and any of clubs there would surely have no problem paying his asking price.

Because of this possibility, Los Che have started drafting possible replacements. Rayo Vallecano’s Stole Dimitrievski, whose contract is up at the end of the season, is an option, and according to Diario AS, so is Mallorca stopper Dominik Greif.

Greif has had an excellent season with the islanders, having played a starring role in their run to the Copa del Rey final, where he lost to Athletic Club in a penalty shoot-out. He is behind Predrag Rajkovic in the pecking order at Mallorca, so he could be tempted to become a first-choice keeper at Valencia.

For now, Valencia’s main aim is to ensure Mamardashvili remains at the club for at least one more season. They are hope that these contingency plans are not required.