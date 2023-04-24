Atletico Madrid agree Caglar Soyuncu pre-contract deal

Atletico Madrid are on the verge of completing a move to sign Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu.

Diego Simeone is aiming to bring in defensive reinforcements in the summer transfer window as he looks to add experience in key areas.

Simeone only has limited budget to work, following an inconsistent campaign in the Spanish capital, with the club working to sell players before making moves in the market.

Soyuncu has been highlighted as an option for Simeone throughout the last 12 months with his role at the King Power Stadium significantly reduced.

The Foxes are ready to let the Turkish international leave on a free transfer, when his contract expires in June, with reports from Diario AS hinting at a pre-contract being agreed with Atletico.

Felipe Monteiro summer move to Nottingham Forest increased the need for a new centre back for Simeone with Soyuncu representing a cut price option for the Argentinian coach.