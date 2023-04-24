Real Madrid forward out of Girona clash after suffering “severe blow” during training

Real Madrid have named their squad list for Tuesday’s trip to Girona. As expected, Karim Benzema will not make the journey to Catalonia, with Carlo Ancelotti confirming that he will miss the match.

Interestingly, Eduardo Camavinga is included in the squad, despite Ancelotti stating that he too would be absent. However, Dani Ceballos is out, having picked up a fifth booking of the season against Celta Vigo.

Meanwhile, youngsters Mario Martin and Sergio Arribas, who have been present in the first team set-up on occasion this season, are included in the squad.

Eden Hazard is also not included in the squad, with Cope confirming that he suffered a severe blow to his ankle during training on Monday. Tests will be done on Tuesday in order to find out the extent of the injury.

Hazard has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid in the summer, and if the injury is worse than expected, he could well have played his final game in the famous white jersey.

Image via Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images