Eden Hazard could exit Real Madrid in favour of a Premier League return this summer

It’s safe to say that Eden Hazard’s spell at Real Madrid has been a disaster for both parties. Having joined in 2019 as one of the best players in the world, the former Belgian international has failed to come close to those levels in the Spanish capital.

Hazard’s time at the club is expected to come to an end over the next couple of years, with his contract expiring at the end of next season, but there is a possibility that he departs this summer.

He joined from Chelsea, and he could be set for a return to the Premier League. Sport have reported that Newcastle United are interested in ending Hazard’s horror stay at Real Madrid one year early, and are planning a move this summer.

Real Madrid would surely be delighted to avoid paying Hazard’s bumper wages for another year, as they look for an imminent end to their time together.

Image via David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images