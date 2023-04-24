Carlo Ancelotti confirms key Real Madrid duo are out for midweek trip to Girona

Real Madrid have had their fair share of injury issues this season, in what has been a gruelling campaign for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Real Madrid are already without Ferland Mandy and David Alaba for the foreseeable future, with both players out for the foreseeable future, and Carlo Ancelotti, speaking ahead of Tuesday’s match against Girona (via Relevo), has confirmed that Karim Benzema and Eduardo Camavinga are unavailable for the trip to Catalonia.

“We have casualties for tomorrow’s game. Benzema and Camavinga, who have both had blows. Rodrygo hasn’t trained but he’s fine for tomorrow.”

Benzema is reported to have had issues with his left calf, but Ancelotti has stated that he could be available for this weekend’s match against Almeria.

“It’s not an issue. If he recovers from the blow he will play against Almeria. Karim is too important for us. The last few games he has shown a very good level. When he’s well, he has to play.”

Ancelotti will be keen to not take any chances with injured players, especially with the first leg of Real Madrid’s Champions League semi-final against Manchester City just two weeks away. He will certainly be wary of rushing anyone back too soon.