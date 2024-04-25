Girona breathe major sigh of relief as key player avoids serious injury after training ground clash

On Thursday, Girona head coach Michel Sanchez confirmed a worrying incident took place involving Yan Couto and Juanpe during that morning’s training session. The pair clashed heads after contesting for the ball, and they were both taken to hospital to be assessed.

Both players have now been seen to, and have been discharged from hospital, as reported by MD. Juanpe suffered a broken nose during the unfortunate collision, which means that he will miss matches against Las Palmas and Barcelona.

Couto, who has been a regular for Michel this season, is not as badly hurt. He suffered cuts and a heavy knock, but the report states that he is in contention to play against Las Palmas on Saturday afternoon, which would be a big boost for Girona in their pursuit of Champions League qualification.

The next 36 hours will determine whether Couto is able to start for Girona in Gran Canaria. Even if he cannot, Viktor Tsygankov is back from his own injury, so he would be a likely replacement for the Brazilian.