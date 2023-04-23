Pedri issues Barcelona La Liga title rallying call

Barcelona Pedri has echoed his manager’s call for focus in the La Liga title run-in.

The 20-year-old made his long awaited return from injury, as a second half substitute, as Barcelona scrapped out a 1-0 win over rivals Atletico Madrid.

The victory is Barcelona’s 10th 1-0 win this season in league action as they now open up an 11-point title lead over Real Madrid.

However, despite their title momentum returning at a key time, following successive league draws, Xavi was firm in his post-game message of nothing being settled in their push for a first league trophy since 2019.

Pedri backed up Xavi’s remarks, adding the incoming final eight games of the league season are vitally important, and need to be respected.

“I’m very happy to be back on the field, which is where I want to be, and for the victory”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Llevaba tiempo esperando este día…

Y ha sido un gran día! ⚽️🏟️ #BarcaAtleti pic.twitter.com/buF3bItrBb — Pedri González (@Pedri) April 23, 2023

“The team treated the game as a final, it was a very important game, against a great rival who had not lost for a long time.

“There is always hope for the title, but there are eight finals left.”

Up next for Barcelona is a midweek trip to Rayo Vallecano as Xavi’s aims for a first win against them as La Blaugrana boss.

Pedri could return to the starting line up in Vallecas as captain Sergio Busquets serves a one-game suspension.