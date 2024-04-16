Pedri risked by Xavi Hernandez as Barcelona name strong line-up for Paris Saint-Germain clash

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has named his starting line-up for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final showdown with Paris Saint-Germain, taking place at the Estadi Olimpic in Montjuic.

The big news is that Pedri starts his first match after injury. The 21-year-old has appeared as a substitute in Barcelona’s last two matches (vs PSG and Cadiz), as Xavi has looked to ease him back, but with this being the Blaugrana’s biggest match of the season so far, the decision has been taking to play him from the start.

Neither Andreas Christensen nor Sergi Roberto is quoted as they are unavailable due to suspension, so the rest of the line-up is as expected. Joao Felix had an outside chance to start after impressing against Cadiz, but Xavi has opted for the same attacking trio that started in Paris last Wednesday.

It should be a cracking occasion at the Estadi Olimpic. Barcelona only need to avoid defeat to reach the semi-finals, but a reaction is expected from Luis Enrique’s PSG side after last week’s disappointment in their own backyard.