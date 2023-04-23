Sergio Busquets suspended for Rayo Vallecano trip

Barcelona’s crucial 1-0 La Liga win over Atletico Madrid came at a cost with captain Sergio Busquets picking up a suspension.

A first half goal from Ferran Torres secured a timely return to winning ways in La Liga action for Barcelona, as the Catalans open up an 11-point title lead.

La Blaugrana now have a huge advantage over second place Real Madrid, with eight league matches still to play in 2022/23, with Xavi warning his players that the title is not settled yet.

Up next for Xavi’s charges is a tricky trip to Rayo Vallecano as they look to pick up one of the five wins needed to wrap up a first league title since 2019.

However, Xavi is yet to beat Rayo as Barcelona boss, with the Catalans failing to secure a win against them since 2019.

Busquets was cautioned in the win over Atletico, his fifth league caution of the campaign, with an automatic one-game ban incurred for the veteran midfielder.