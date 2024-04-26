Pedri passed fit as Barcelona prepare for Valencia clash

Barcelona are boosted by the return of Pedri for their La Liga clash with Valencia on April 29.

La Blaugrana are looking to take a step towards clinching UEFA Champions League qualification as Los Che head to Catalonia.

The game is the first since confirmation of Xavi Hernandez’s decision to stay at the club next season.

Xavi will name the strongest possible line up, as he aims for a solid end to the campaign, with Dutch star Frenkie de Jong ruled out.

De Jong faces a battle to be fit in time for Euro 2024, but Pedri is back, despite reduced training this week.

As per the latest from Mundo Deportivo, Xavi is not concerned over his fitness, after recovering from a muscle injury.

The 21-year-old has seen his season frequently disrupted by injury, with over four months of inaction, due to hamstring and muscular problems.

Spain fans will be hoping he can end the season with some consistency ahead of joining up for Euro 2024 duty in June.