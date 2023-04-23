Barcelona secure narrow victory over Atletico Madrid to reclaim 11 point lead over Real Madrid

After three matches without a win, and a goal, Barcelona are back to winning ways, after a dogged 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou.

On a day of celebration in Catalonia, it could’ve been the worst possible start for Barcelona. Sergio Busquets was robbed of possession inside a minute, and Antoine Griezmann’s curling effort beat Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, but bounced back off the crossbar.

Barcelona broke the deadlock just before half time. Raphinha held the ball up well, before playing it inside to Ferran Torres. From the edge of the box, Torres’ curled effort beat Jan Oblak to give Xavi Hernandez’s side their first goal in four matches.

Barcelona had their chances to extend their lead in the second half. Gavi missed an excellent opportunity right in front of goal, while Robert Lewandowski inexplicably chose against playing in Raphinha, who had an open goal, and instead fired wide while 1-on-1 with Oblak.

Despite this, Barcelona held on to claim all three points, which has pushed their lead over Real Madrid back to 11 points. For Atletico Madrid, they are now five points behind their city rivals in the race for second place.

