Arsene Wenger: Real Madrid DNA is key in Jude Bellingham transfer

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has tipped Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid this summer.

England international Bellingham has been heavily linked with a potential departure from Borussia Dortmund, in the coming months, after an excellent 12 months for both club and country.

Premier League giants Liverpool have now withdrawn from the race for the 19-year-old with the Reds opting to spend their transfer budget on other squad upgrades at Anfield.

That has changed the picture in the battle for Bellingham with Manchester City emerging as the main rival to Los Blancos.

Both sides are in a position to pay Dortmund’s rumoured €150m asking price, but Wenger believes Real Madrid have the edge, due to their track record of superstar transfers.

“They will be in the market for one or two stars because that’s the DNA of Real Madrid”, as per an interview with BeIN Sports.

“They can also put pressure on their big sponsors, by saying to Adidas to Nike, if we bring the biggest stars we want you to raise the sponsorship.”

Bellingham will not make a decision on his future until the end of the 2022/23 season, with Dortmund also ready to offer the teenager a contract extension, to stay at Signal Iduna Park until 2026.