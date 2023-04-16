Pep Guardiola factor crucial in Manchester City’s push for Jude Bellingham

Manchester City are ready to make a summer bid for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, if the deal works for the club.

England international Bellingham has been heavily linked with a potential departure from Borussia Dortmund in the coming months, after an excellent 12 months for both club and country.

Premier League giants Liverpool have sensationally withdrawn from the race for the 19-year-old with the Reds opting to spend their transfer budget on wider squad upgrades at Anfield.

That has changed the picture in the battle for Bellingham with City now emerging as the main transfer rivals to Real Madrid for him.

Both sides are in a position to pay Dortmund’s rumoured €150m asking price with City looking for an all-important edge over Los Blancos.

As per reports from the Daily Mirror, Bellingham’s willingness to adapt and work within Pep Guardiola’s squad is a crucial factor, with City seeking assurances over that, before making a move.