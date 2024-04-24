Barcelona have clear run at summer move for Manchester City star as PSG cool interest – report

There has been plenty of speculation over the last few weeks in regards to Barcelona’s possible activity during the summer transfer window. One player they have been increasingly linked with is Bernardo Silva, who has a reported €50m release clause at Manchester City.

Bernardo is reportedly very keen on a move to Barcelona, where he would be re-united with former teammate Ilkay Gundogan. However, it’s also been noted that Paris Saint-Germain are keen, and given that their finances are much stronger, a deal with Man City would be more likely for the French champions.

Now, Sport have reported that PSG have actually cooled their interest in Bernardo. They say that there is no longer a “moral commitment” between the Portuguese playmaker and Luis Campos, his compatriot and PSG’s sporting director.

The report goes on to say that this would give Barcelona a free run at signing Bernardo in the summer, provided that they have the finances available. Xavi Hernandez, who has looked likely in recent days to stay on as head coach for next season, is desperate for a deal to be arranged.