“We dreamed of this” – Bayern Munich starlet relishing Real Madrid match-up against Jude Bellingham

On Tuesday, Real Madrid will make the trip to Bavaria for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final showdown with Bayern Munich. It promises to be a cracking occasion, with two of European football’s heavyweights facing off for a place in the final.

The two legs will see Jude Bellingham come up against Jamal Musiala, one of his good friends in the world of football. The pair came through the ranks together in England, before Musiala committed his allegiance to Germany after joining Bayern in 2020.

Speaking to Marca, Musiala opened up on his friendship with Bellingham.

“We always understood each other well on the pitch, and we played good football. Besides, we were roommates and always had a great relationship. To this day, we are good friends because on the pitch we understood each other very well with the ball. I’m very happy with what he’s getting at Real Madrid at the moment.

“I’m looking forward to the two games. Jude and I have always dreamed of playing clashes like this, since we were little.”

Musiala also admitted that he’s not surprised by Bellingham’s incredible form in his debut season at Real Madrid.

“I think Jude always had a great mentality as a player. He has a lot of confidence in himself and doesn’t shy away from big challenges, so I wasn’t surprised to see him like that in Madrid. Of course, his start is not normal for a debutant, as it always requires a certain amount of patience, but it is something that honestly has not surprised me too much. I’ve known Jude’s mentality since I was little.

“He’s a guy with a very good heart and he’s always had a lot of affection with the fans. And now he’s doing the same thing as a star. He only shows respect for the fans, and even more so when you become more and more popular. It’s important to show that respect and I think we’ve both maintained that pretty well over the years.”