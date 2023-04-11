Real Madrid given boost in Jude Bellingham race as rival club “cool interest” in teenager star

The Jude Bellingham transfer saga is expected to come to a head this summer, with Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool considered to be the frontrunners to sign the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

It appeared to have lift-off on Tuesday, following reports that Liverpool became the first club to pull the trigger and submit their opening bid to Dortmund, believed to be in the region of €96m.

However, The Times have now reported that the Premier League side have cooled their interest in signing Bellingham, in order to pursue alternative targets. It is stated that they are unwilling to spend some a large fee on one player, and they look to rebuild after a disappointing season.

That would leave just Real Madrid and Man City in the race for Bellingham’s signature. Officials at Los Blancos have always maintained their confidence at signing the teenager, and they could be getting their wish in just a few months’ time.

Like Liverpool, Real Madrid are not prepared to pay over the odds for Bellingham, and latest reports have suggested that they want the player himself to help force a move through.