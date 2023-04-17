Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti undecided over Real Madrid team at Chelsea

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is still considering his starting XI options ahead of their Champions League showdown with Chelsea.

Los Blancos face Frank Lampard’s side with a 2-0 quarter final first leg lead following an impressive win in Madrid last week.

Ancelotti opted to ring the changes for their 2-0 weekend La Liga win over Cadiz as he looked keep his stars fresh for the trip to London,

With Ferland Mendy the only major absentee from the travelling party, Ancelotti has an abundance of options, as he aims to plot a path to the semi finals.

The Italian has already dropped a hint that captain Karim Benzema will start, after the Frenchman scored in the first leg, but his other calls are unknown.

Ancelotti was predicted to be ready to stick with the same XI from the first leg, but in a potential bout of mind games, he revealed he will make his final call closer to kick off.

“It’s hard to say the starting XI, because it can change. This is a squad that changes my mind many times and thinking about XI too early disrespects those who play less, and do very well,” as per reports from Marca.

