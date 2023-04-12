Real Madrid take first leg advantage to London after comfortable Chelsea victory

Real Madrid are in a strong position to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, after a 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

It was a slow start for Los Blancos, with Chelsea going close through Joao Felix, but they grew into the game, and took the lead halfway through the first half. Dani Carvajal’s brilliant through ball was met by Vinicius Jr, whose effort was saved, but Karim Benzema slotted into the empty net.

Benzema’s 26th goal of the season separated the sides at the break, and things got better for Real Madrid in the second half. Rodrygo was sent through on goal, before being pulled back by Ben Chilwell. The Chelsea defender saw red, which gave the hosts a man advantage for the final 30 minutes.

They took advantage soon after, with Marco Asensio scoring a second from the edge of the box, after being teed up by Vinicius. Kepa Arrizabalaga, who recently became Spain’s number 1, will be disappointed with his efforts to stop the goal.

It was not a convincing performance from Real Madrid, but Chelsea rarely threatened them. Carlo Ancelotti will hope to secure safe passage during next week’s second leg at Stamford Bridge.