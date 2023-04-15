Carlo Ancelotti confirms Karim Benzema will start at Chelsea

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed captain Karim Benzema will start in their Champions League quarter final trip to Chelsea.

Los Blancos secured a 2-0 victory in their first leg against Frank Lampard’s side in the Spanish capital as they aim to defend their European crown this season.

Ancelotti’s team followed that up with a 2-0 league win over Cadiz this weekend as a vital build up for their visit to Stamford Bridge on April 18.

Benzema completed 90 minutes in Andalucia, on the back of a full night against Chelsea, and the veteran striker was viewed as a fitness doubt, due to potential game overload.

However, despite nervousness over Benzema’s ability to start three successive matches, Ancelotti confirmed he is fit and ready to play.

“The team is physically fit, as shown by Karim, who is ready for Tuesday. Tomorrow we’ll train we those who haven’t played”, as per reports from Marca.

Ancelotti opted for six starting changes at Cadiz, following the Chelsea first leg, as he looks to keep his squad fully fresh for the run-in.

Toni Kroos and Vinicius Junior missed out this weekend but Ancelotti has previously hinted the pair will be fit to return in London.