Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has shocked the world by naming veteran superstar Neymar Junior in his squad for the World Cup this summer. The 34-year-old, who has spent much of the past three seasons injured, has not played for the Selecao since October of 2023.

Ancelotti had not called up Neymar since taking charge last summer, but told the media that he could help to build a positive atmosphere in the dressing room.

“He can help create a good atmosphere within the group and bring out the best in everyone. I don’t want stars, I want players who are willing to help the team win games,” Marca recount.

Ancelotti went on to make it very clear that he was not guaranteed a starting spot.

“I see him playing with more in the middle. I want to be clear, clean and honest: he will play, if he deserves to play. He’s an important player and he’ll be an important player in this World Cup. He’ll have the same obligations as the other 25; he might play or he might not, he might be on the bench and come on…”

Three Real Madrid and Barcelona players called up

There is unusually low number of La Liga players in the Brazil squad, with just three players from Spanish football receiving the call from Ancelotti. From Barcelona, Raphinha will be competing for a spot with Neymar, while Vinicius Junior will likely be a starter on the left side. Fellow Real Madrid forward Endrick Felipe, currently on loan at Olympique Lyon, made the cut too.

É A LISTA DO CORAÇÃO! É A LISTA DO BRASIL! 🇧🇷 Não são apenas 26 nomes. São 26 corações que sonharam com esse momento. VAMOS EM BUSCA DA SEXTA ESTRELA! 🌟⭐🏆#BateNoPeito ISSO É BRASIL! pic.twitter.com/1MRWJyG9ug — brasil (@CBF_Futebol) May 18, 2026

Headline absences from Brazil squad

Real Madrid duo Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao are arguably the headline absences from the squad, both through injury. Chlesea stars Joao Pedro and Estevao are also out of the squad, the former through injury, and the Barcelona target a selection call made by Ancelotti. Real Betis winger Antony is another who has not appeared for Brazil since 2023, but did not play his way back in.