Real Madrid warm up for Chelsea trip with battling Cadiz win

Real Madrid sealed a late 2-0 La Liga win at Cadiz ahead of their crunch Champions League trip to Chelsea.

Los Blancos secured a 2-0 victory in their first leg against Frank Lampard’s side in Madrid as part of a solid bid to defend their European crown.

Victory in Andalucia closes the league gap to ten points overnight, but El Clasico rivals Barcelona look uncatchable in the title race.

The visitors were dominant mood from the start in Cadiz, as Karim Benzema was superbly denied, and the Frenchman fired against the bar, before the break.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side continued to push for a breakthrough after the restart as David Gil produced an inspired performance in goal for Cadiz.

However, despite looking set for a frustrating night in Andalucia, the unlikely figure of Nacho Fernandez smashed home a brilliant opener.

Spanish international Marco Asensio confidently curled home a second, for Ancelotti’s much changed side, as Real Madrid now switch focus to Champions League action in midweek.

