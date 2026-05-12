Como manager Cesc Fabregas has not ruled out the idea that he could manage Real Madrid in the future. Fabregas, who came through the La Masia academy, and returned to Barcelona for three seasons as a senior player, has strong links the Catalan side, but did not seem immediately against the idea.

Fabregas has been pulling up trees in Serie A with Como, who secured their first ever European qualification over the weekend. There has been plenty of talk of top clubs, including former side Chelsea and Real Madrid, admiring his work, but during an interview with Cadena Cope, suggested he would not be going anywhere soon.

“I’m a shareholder in the club (Como), I saw a project to start coaching, I have a contract and I’m very relaxed… I’m in a place that helps me grow and I’m very happy. I’m the one who makes the signings.”

Fabregas not against taking Real Madrid job

In terms of which managers he admires, Fabregas said he was impressed with Luis Enrique’s work over the last two years, but that if there was one manager he would have liked to work with as a player, it was Carlo Ancelotti, highlighting the Italian’s human side. Fabregas said he would not rule out managing at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I don’t have a red line. One red line, and I’ve been very clear about this from the beginning, is that I wouldn’t want to be an assistant… for example. I’m clear that I want to be a head coach. The other thing (the possibility of Real Madrid)? I haven’t even thought about it or considered it. I haven’t had time for anything.”

How Fabregas would have handled Vinicius Junior incident

After a terrible season at Real Madrid, some have pointed to Vinicius Junior’s reaction to Xabi Alonso taking him off during El Clasico as the genesis of their problems. Fabregas was asked how he would have dealt with it.

“What happened with Xabi Alonso and Vinicius… it’s a moment where you have to be prepared to make a good decision, and above all, what makes you a better coach is that you have to think about the team first. Nobody is better than the team, nobody is stronger than the team, and nobody is above the team.”

“If you have a united and strong group, whoever wants to mess things up can do whatever they want, you’ll have the group’s respect and you’ll always do better in the long run.”

Fabregas would go on to say that he had not discussed Nico Paz’s future with Real Madrid, but another year at Como would do him well. The Italian side have recruited several players from Real Madrid Castilla, visiting the Valdebebas facilities in the last two seasons.