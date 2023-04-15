Jude Bellingham “wants to go back to England”, according to Jan Aage Fjortoft

One way or another, the Jude Bellingham transfer saga is expected to come to an end this summer. The English international is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer, three years after joining from Birmingham City.

Real Madrid consider Bellingham to be their top target, but their pursuit of his signature will be far from easy. Manchester City are also very interested, while Liverpool are also reportedly still in the race, despite reports from earlier in the week that they had cooled their interest.

Speaking to Empire of the Kop, Jan Aage Fjortoft has hinted that Jude Bellingham would prefer to return home to England, rather than join Real Madrid.

“I’ve got a feeling that Bellingham wants to go back to England. Why do I think so? It is because I think that Real Madrid are seen by young players as the last resort.

“When you are at Real Madrid, what do you do after Real Madrid? I think that’s that’s why the Premier League is the place to be at the moment.”

Real Madrid consider Bellingham to be someone that can be at the club for many years to come, and this mindset has been the approach taken in their transfer policy over the last couple of seasons.