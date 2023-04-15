Liverpool “still in the race” to sign Jude Bellingham this summer

The Jude Bellingham transfer saga has caused much speculation over the course of this season, and it appears unlikely to slow down in the weeks until the summer transfer window.

Bellingham is expected to be on the move in the summer, with Real Madrid and Manchester City appearing to be the frontrunners for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder’s signature, after Liverpool reportedly dropped out of the race this week.

However, that appears to not be the case anymore, at least according to Giannis Chorianopoulos. The journalist exclusively told Empire of the Kop that it was merely a ploy to “drop out” of the race, and plans are still ongoing behind the scenes.

“In my personal opinion, what Liverpool did is, for me, a strategy move from Liverpool to say, or to make public, that they are out from the Bellingham transfer.

“I’m not saying that Liverpool will 100% get Bellingham, but for sure he was, or is, the number one target of Liverpool Football Club.”

Real Madrid are determined to secure Bellingham’s signature themselves, although they are concerned about the asking price, which reportedly sits at €150m.