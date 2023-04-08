Barcelona to hold off signing forward target this summer amid financial concerns

Barcelona are in for a challenging transfer window this summer, as financial issues continue to plague them. Steps are being taken to ease the burden, such as offering all first team players a salary reduction ahead of next season.

However, the problems are still likely to persist for a while yet, and will affect their ability to sort out first team arrivals, which they intend to do as Xavi Hernandez seeks to improve his squad.

Barcelona’s main policy this summer will be to improve their attacking options, with Lionel Messi and Vitor Roque two names that have been heavily linked in recent weeks. Yannick Carrasco has also been named as a target, although at least for the time being, he will not be pursued, according to Sport.

Barcelona are reportedly set to block a move for Carrasco, and will only pursue a deal if there is sufficient space in their budget to register new signings. Atletico Madrid and Barcelona negotiated a €15m clause for Carrasco that can be triggered this summer, although the Blaugrana hope to reduce that fee if/when negotiations begin.

Left wing is a position that Barcelona are short on options in, although with Ez Abde set to return this summer, and Ansu Fati in contention to stay, signing Carrasco may not be as imperative as once thought.

