‘Seemed like a decision had been taken’ – Barcelona were set to appoint Xavi replacement despite claims

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez will lead the club forward next summer, but ahead of Wednesday, it looked rather unlikely. Despite President Joan Laporta claiming that the Blaugrana had not looked for a new manager in the 89 days since Xavi’s announcement of his exit, it contradicts all of the information reported by media close to the club.

One of the prime candidates was Barca Atletic manager Rafael Marquez. The Mexican was supposedly the back-up plan if Xavi had been sacked in February before his announcement, and last week, his name again was heavily linked with the position.

Matteo Moretto has revealed to Football España that Sporting Director Deco had discussed Marquez taking over from Xavi with the former defender, and that Deco was delighted with his work. At a certain point, ‘it seemed as a decision had been made’ to appoint Marquez this summer.

His future, in contrast to Xavi’s, remains in the air. Marquez is out of contract this summer, and while Barcelona are keen for him to continue with Barca Atletic, other teams have been impressed with his work, and he is considering whether to take the next step, or remain at the club for another year.