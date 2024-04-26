Barcelona to hand five-year deal to teenage prodigy with salary rising to €12m per annum

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi has quickly made his way from surprise debutant in the first team in January to regular starter at the club, in the space of the last three months. The Blaugrana are set to hand him a new bumper contract to secure his future.

The 17-year-old has a €10m release clause, and was close to leaving for Manchester City, but in recent months there has been no suggestion he wants to leave the club. Nevertheless, they will hand him a new five-year deal from January next season, as per Diario AS.

🚨 Hector Fort is highly likely to renew his contract, given Xavi's decision to remain. @MatteMoretto — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 26, 2024

Currently he is restricted to deals that are three years in length, but once he turns 18, Barcelona put him on a long-term contract. The deal will start at €4m per season next year, and rise to €12m per season in 2029. If it rises in equal amounts per season, he will see a raise of €2m per year every year until the end of his contract. That €12m final annual salary would put him at the upper end of Barcelona’s salary striker, and earning similar amounts to Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham now.

The deal will also see his release clause rise, although it will fluctuate, to between €500m and €1b. The teenage sensation has been described by some as the best central defender of his age in the history of the game, and certainly he has been a major part of their defensive improvement since February, one that saw Barcelona 12 games unbeaten. While the wages may be high, Cubarsi is certainly playing like a top level player currently.