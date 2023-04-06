Barcelona’s transfer policy for this summer has not wavered despite El Clasico humbling

Barcelona’s defence has been their strong suit this season. In La Liga, they have remarkably conceded only nine goals in 27 matches so far, which has helped them build a 12 point gap to Real Madrid at the top of the table.

However, that same defence was breached on four occasions during Wednesday evening’s crushing defeat to Real Madrid, which saw Barcelona exit the Copa del Rey at the semi-final stage.

Despite the circumstances of the defeat, Barcelona officials are not concerned about Xavi Hernandez’s defence, according to Relevo, with the club’s transfer policy still expected to revolve around strengthening attacking options.

In terms of defensive incomings, Inigo Martinez has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, while there is increasing speculation about the possibility of signing Joao Cancelo on loan.

However, it seems that players like Lionel Messi and Vitor Roque will be priority signings for Barcelona in the summer, as they look to build on their strong domestic form from this season.

