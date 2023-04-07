Barcelona to propose salary reduction to whole squad ahead of move to Montjuic

Barcelona are considering asking their entire squad to reduce their salaries for next season.

The club are struggling to fit into their salary limits for next season, and are set to incur more costs ahead of the redevelopment of Camp Nou. In total, combined with the wider Espai Barca project, their total loans and finance is expected to reach €1.5b.

In addition, the club will take a hit on matchday revenue next season, as they move to the Estadi Lluis Companys in Montjuic while Camp Nou is reconstructed. The former Olympic stadium has a capacity of around 45,000 which is less than half of Camp Nou’s 99,500, and President Joan Laporta has put the potential loss of revenue at €92m.

Relevo say that the club will try to reduce the impact of those losses by asking the squad to take wage cuts. They say the costs are likely to be in excess of €100m.

Thus they will ask the entire team to cut their wages by around 15%, while the likes of Jordi Alba will be offered a new deal at a much lower rate. He is set to earn €38m next season. They hope to save around €70m should they get the go ahead.

The Barcelona squad will then be forced to make a decision on the matter, but it may be difficult to sell the squad on that idea if they intend on making various multi-million signings at the same time.

This news comes off the back of reports that Barcelona will meet with La Liga in order to discuss how to sign Lionel Messi under their salary limit rules.