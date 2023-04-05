Chelsea closing in on new manager ahead of Champions League tie against Real Madrid

With just one week to go until Real Madrid take on Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at the Santiago Bernabeu, the latter are currently without a manager, following Graham Potter’s dismissal on Sunday.

Despite having guided them into the last eight of European football’s premier competition, Potter was shown the door after a poor run of form domestically.

In terms of Potter’s successor, several names have been thrown about, including former Barcelona and Spain head coach Luis Enrique, who reportedly flew to London this morning to have talks with Chelsea officials.

However, for the time being at least, Lucho will not be Chelsea boss, with David Ornstein reporting that The Blues are set to name Frank Lampard as interim manager until the end of the season.

Lampard is a legend at the club from his playing days, and has previously been at the helm. He now looks to be back for a second spell, which could mean a bit more stability about Chelsea ahead of next week’s first leg against Real Madrid.

Irrespective of the circumstances, Real Madrid will fancy their chances of progressing to the semi-finals, where they would face either Manchester City or Bayern Munich if they can see off Chelsea.