Luis Enrique travels to London to meet with Chelsea as talks ramp up

Former Barelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique Martinez is on his way to the English capital to discuss terms with Chelsea. After Graham Potter was sacked last weekend, Luis Enrique and former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann became favourites for the position, but it appears the Asturian has edged ahead.

According to Fichajes (via Caught Offside), Luis Enrique has placed three conditions on the table for his signature with Chelsea. He wants time to complete his project, something not afforded to Potter or predecessor Thomas Tuchel. Depth in the wide areas, a controlling central midfielder and a natural forward are musts for him in the summer transfer market. Finally, Luis Enrique wants the squad to be thinned out in the summer, so that he can work with a smaller group. Currently the Chelsea squad is a remarkable 34 players deep.

💣 NOTICIA @JijantesFC Luis Enrique ha viajado a Londres esta mañana y su fichaje por el Chelsea podría estar al caer. Viaja acompañado por Iván de la Peña, íntimo amigo de Luis Enrique, que está gestionando la operación. pic.twitter.com/iVpgm6Frg7 — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) April 5, 2023

It appears that the two parties have made progress on those conditions, as Luis Enrique is travelling to London with acting agent Ivan de la Pena to negotiate further with Chairman Todd Boehly and Chelsea, as per Jijantes.

Luis Enrique would certainly be a fascinating appointment if it were to be agreed. While Lucho has worked under difficult conditions before, Boehly’s interventionist approach seems unlikely to go down well with him. It will likely require some compromise from both sides, sides that are not used to doing so.