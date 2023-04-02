Chelsea sack Graham Potter ahead of Real Madrid clash

Chelsea have opted to sack Graham Potter just over six months after bringing him into the club.

The Blues moved quickly to replace Thomas Tuchel with Potter, as the ambitious coach departed Brighton & Hove Albion, as part of a new challenge.

Despite following Tuchel’s policy of spending big, with Chelsea setting new transfer records for both summer and winter transfer windows, the project has stumbled at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea face a huge battle to secure a top four spot in the Premier League this season, on the back of losing against Aston Villa, Potter has been removed from his role.

Breaking: Graham Potter has departed the club, Chelsea confirmed. Bruno Saltor will be the interim head coach. pic.twitter.com/WNcsGc4xAR — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 2, 2023

Alongside a demanding end to the Premier League campaign, Chelsea face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter finals this month, for a third successive knockout stage campaign.

Bruno Saltor will take interim charge of the first team, with the former Valencia defender potentially set to lead them against Real Madrid.

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is the current from runner to replace Potter despite interest in the German coach from Tottenham and Real Madrid.