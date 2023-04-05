Athletic Club star closes social media accounts in response to insults and threats from own fans

Athletic Club star Nico Williams has closed his social media accounts, after receiving a torrent of abuse from supposed Athletic fans.

Williiams was a central figure in Athletic’s 1-1 draw with Osasuna on Tuesday night, as they fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat on aggregate in their Copa del Rey semi-final. Pablo Ibanez’s late volley sent Los Rojillo through to the final at the expense of Los Leones in extra time.

⏱️ FT | 🦁 1-0 🔴 (1-1) ⏳ We are going to extra time! ❌ Athletic have had plenty of chances to take the lead in the second half, but they have not been able to score#LLL

🧡🇪🇸⚽️pic.twitter.com/PdCQHHkZWN — La Liga Lowdown 🧡🇪🇸⚽️ (@LaLigaLowdown) April 4, 2023

Athletic’s two best chances to win the game fell to the younger Williams brother, but unfortunately he blazed both over. During the match San Mames could be heard singing his name in support following the misses. The 20-year-old Athletic left the pitch visibly affected by the match though, and the reaction on line included threats and insults, leading him to remove himself from them.

This is not the first time that players in Spain have received abuse on social media this season, with the most high-profile case being David Alaba. The Austrian captain received racial abuse online after it emerged that he had voted for Lionel Messi in the FIFA Best awards ahead of Karim Benzema.

Nico Williams ha cerrado sus cuentas en redes sociales tras los insultos y amenazas que ha recibido tras la eliminación del Athletic en la Copa del Rey. pic.twitter.com/Se1WIrXxRZ — Relevo (@relevo) April 5, 2023

Brother Inaki Williams also sent him a message of encouragement from his account, although presumably Nico will not see it until he reactivates his account.

“Never forget that we are living a day that we dreamed of. Thank you to everyone for what you have enabled us to experience.”