Osasuna upset the odds against Athletic Club to seal place in Copa del Rey final

For only the second time in their history, Osasuna have reached the final of the Copa del Rey after a 1-1 draw against Athletic Club at San Mames ensured a 2-1 victory on aggregate.

The hosts came into the second leg of their semi-final tie needing a victory to give themselves any chance of progressing. They came out of the blocks flying, and they got their reward after 33 minutes when Inaki Williams finished from close range after a Mikel Vesga flick-on.

Athletic pressed for a second, but Osasuna defended resolutely to force extra time. They got their reward in the second half of extra time, when substitute Pablo Ibanez finished brilliantly to give Los Rojillos the lead in the tie with just minutes remaining.

Jagoba Arrasate’s side held off the late charge from Athletic to ensure their place in the final, and there were scenes of jubilation among their players and staff upon the full time whistle being blown.

Osasuna will take on either Barcelona or Real Madrid in the final, with their semi-final second leg taking place at Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday evening.