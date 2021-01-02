Spanish football morning headlines: Laporta emerges as favourite, Joaquin to miss El Gran Derbi, Madrid close to Camavinga

Spanish football morning headlines for Saturday, January second.

Laporta favourite in Barcelona elections

According to an exclusive poll ran by Mundo Deportivo, Joan Laporta is the favourite to win the Barcelona presidential elections this January 24th.

The poll revealed that 52.3% of people intend to vote for the former president, whose previous spell at the club ran from 2003 to 2010. Victor Font came second, 40 points behind. 17.2% of people said they’re undecided.

Joaquin to miss Seville derby after testing positive

Real Betis captain Joaquin will miss this afternoon’s Seville derby with Sevilla after testing positive for Covid-19 alongside team-mates Andres Guardado and Martin Montoya according to Marca.

The news will come as a blow to Betis, who are missing nine players in total for their clash with their great rivals. Joaquin, thankfully, is okay, posting on social media that he’s “fine” with “mild symptoms”.

Real Madrid want Camavinga despite Modric renewal

Real Madrid are said to consider the signing of Eduardo Camavinga to be a separate operation from the contract renewal of veteran midfielder Luka Modric according to Diario AS.

Camavinga, 18, is said to represent the future of the Madrid midfield, with many at the Santiago Bernabeu said to admire his verticality and physicality. Madrid also like the idea of Camavinga spending a couple of seasons learning from Modric’s experience.

