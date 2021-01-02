Real Madrid want Eduardo Camavinga despite Luka Modric renewal

Real Madrid are said to consider the signing of Eduardo Camavinga to be a separate operation from the contract renewal of veteran midfielder Luka Modric according to Diario AS.

Camavinga, 18, is said to represent the future of the Madrid midfield, with many at the Santiago Bernabeu said to admire his verticality and physicality. Madrid also like the idea of Camavinga spending a couple of seasons learning from Modric’s experience.

For Madrid, Camavinga would join a cabal of youngsters like Martin Odegaard and Fede Valverde in learning from the likes of Modric and Toni Kroos, with Casemiro, for example, serving as a link between the two generations. Isco is surplus to requirements in this reading.

Los Blancos’ idea for this coming summer has always been to recruit both Camavinga and Kylian Mbappe, but the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has obviously complicated this somewhat. It’s still, however, an operation they are intent on attempting.

Camavinga has performed poorly this season so clearly is he intent on securing a move away from Rennes, even changing agents to Madrid-friendly Jonathan Barnett to hasten his exit. A fee of between €50-80m is expected to be enough.