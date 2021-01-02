Joaquin to miss Seville derby after testing positive for Covid-19

Real Betis captain Joaquin will miss this afternoon’s Seville derby with Sevilla after testing positive for Covid-19 alongside team-mates Andres Guardado, Martin Montoya and Alex Moreno according to Marca.

The news will come as a blow to Betis, who are missing nine players in total for their clash with their great rivals. Joaquin, thankfully, is okay, posting on social media that he’s “fine” with “mild symptoms”.

“As you know, I’ve tested positive for Covid-19,” he wrote.

“I’m fine, with mild symptoms. What angers me the most is not being able to be with my teammates tomorrow in El Gran Derbi. From home I’ll lose my voice cheering and supporting.”

Aside from the Coronavirus quartet, Betis are also missing Marc Bartra, William Carvalho, Victor Camarasa, Dani Martin and Cristian Tello through injury.

Currently sitting in tenth, Betis host a Sevilla team quietly building across the city to the Benito Villamarin. Their rivals from Nervion are in fourth position, three points behind Real Sociedad with three games in hand.