Joan Laporta favourite in Barcelona presidential elections

According to an exclusive poll ran by Mundo Deportivo, Joan Laporta is the favourite to win the Barcelona presidential elections this January 24th.

The poll revealed that 52.3% of people intend to vote for the former president, whose previous spell at the club ran from 2003 to 2010. Victor Font came second, 40 points behind. 17.2% of people said they’re undecided.

There are now just three weeks and a day until the vote, a moment that will hold great importance to Barcelona’s future for the next ten years. The Blaugrana are in a moment of profound sporting crisis, without a Champions League title since 2015 and currently sitting sixth in La Liga, ten points off the top.

Of key importance to any incoming president will be to manage the Lionel Messi situation. Barcelona news has been dominated by Messi throughout 2020, whose contract expires this coming summer. Retaining his services will be a notable challenge.

All pre-candidates have until Monday the eleventh of January to deliver the necessary 2,257 signatures to become an official candidate. Then, from the following Friday, the real campaign begins, with face-to-face debates deciding Barcelona’s future.