Barcelona brought down the curtain on their 2025-26 season with a 3-1 final matchday defeat to Valencia at Mestalla. The Catalans had taken the lead courtesy of Robert Lewandowski, but they conceded three times in the final half hour to confirm back-to-back away defeats to end the campaign.

As per Diario AS, head coach Hansi Flick gave his reaction to the defeat when he spoke post-match. He admitted that Valencia, who were chasing a European place but ultimately came up short, simply wanted the victory more than his side.

“We made a bit of a childish mistake after scoring and they took advantage of that to score the goals that gave them the victory. This defeat has no effect on the season we have had, and that has ended with the title. We accept the result because Valencia’s victory is more than deserved. They showed that they had something more at stake.”

Flick on Lewandowski: He’s always at the right place

Flick also gave his reaction to Lewandowski’s 120th and final goal as a Barcelona player, which he says typifies the player that the veteran striker is.

“When you see his goal, you think that during his career he has always been in the right position at the right time. He deserved to play this game and a farewell like the one he had from the fans. When you lose a game you are disappointed; that’s what I can say. But I’m happy with the season and I’m happy.”

Flick: I have to analyse things to improve

Flick also looked ahead briefly to next season, although he is looking forward to some time away from football.

“Now I have to analyse things to improve in the future. There were things today that were not quite right, but the season has been good. We are champions and now we are going on holiday and preparing for another season.”