Valencia 3-1 Barcelona

Neither team left the Mestalla happy on Sunday, as Valencia’s victory over Barcelona was not enough for them to qualify for Europe next season.

Los Che needed a victory at the very least to jump up into 7th, La Liga’s only UEFA Conference League, while Barcelona were hoping for three points to end an excellent campaign. However, neither side showed much in the opening 45 minutes, and as a result, both teams went into the interval without a goal.

However, the deadlock was broken on 60 minutes, and it was done so by Barcelona. Ferran Torres’ shot from inside the penalty spot was diverted goalward by Robert Lewandowski, who was delighted to find the back of the net on his final appearance for the club, having failed to score in his Spotify Camp Nou swan song last week.

However, Barcelona were only ahead for a matter of minutes as Valencia came roaring back. First, Javi Guerra took advantage of an error from substitute Xavi Espart to equalise, before Luis Rioja send the Mestalla crowd into a frenzy by making it 2-1 with a composed finish that beat Wojciech Szczesny at his near post.

Barcelona pushed for an equaliser, but after Andreas Christensen had a header well-saved by Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, the hosts sealed the victory in the final minute of stoppage time courtesy of Guido Rodriguez’s effort.

Big summers pending for Valencia and Barcelona

Valencia will be pleased to have won, but after sealing survival last week, their Europe push proved to be a step too far. However, they can build on this as they finally look to break back into the top 6-7 in La Liga.

As for Barcelona, they won’t be too fussed about losing. They will now turn their full attention to the summer, which promises to be a busy one as they seek the necessary additions for Hansi Flick’s squad.