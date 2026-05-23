Barcelona have little to pay for against Europe-chasing Valencia in their final match of the season, but they did manage to take the lead on the hour mark at Mestalla. However, that lasted mere minutes as Los Che have since responded.

It has been a game of few chances for either side. Valencia have looked nervy in their bid to get the required victory that would put them in with a chance of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Conference League, while Barcelona have shown some flashes in their bid to end an excellent campaign with a win.

Lewandowski slots home in Barcelona swan song

It took until the 61st minute for the opening goal to come, and it went the way of Barcelona. Ferran Torres’ shot was turned goalward by Robert Lewandowski, who after failing to score on his final Spotify Camp Nou appearance, has managed to find the back of the net in his swan song.

🚨 Robert Lewandowski 61' 🇪🇸 Valencia 0-1 Barcelonapic.twitter.com/V2HeIXuQ8o — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) May 23, 2026

It just had to happen! 🙌 Robert Lewandowski scores on his final Barcelona appearance 🔵🔴 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 @sbk | 18+ | 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 pic.twitter.com/hbvd3x7x0N — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) May 23, 2026

Guerra and Rioja turn it around for Los Che

However, Barcelona went from leading to trailing in the space of 10 minutes. The equalising goal was scored by Javi Guerra, who took advantage of an error from substitute Xavi Espart to send the home crowd into a frenzy.

🚨 Javier Guerra 66' 🇪🇸 Valencia 1-1 Barcelonapic.twitter.com/MW2Iom02YZ — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) May 23, 2026

And soon after, Luis Rioja completed the comeback with a composed finish from the edge of the penalty area that stand-in goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny could not get near.

🚨 Luis Rioja completes comeback against Barça 🇪🇸 Valencia 2-1 Barcelonapic.twitter.com/D5oJc8jO0j — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) May 23, 2026