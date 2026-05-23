Barcelona Valencia

VIDEO: Robert Lewandowski scores opening goal on final Barcelona appearance before Valencia come back

Barcelona have little to pay for against Europe-chasing Valencia in their final match of the season, but they did manage to take the lead on the hour mark at Mestalla. However, that lasted mere minutes as Los Che have since responded.

It has been a game of few chances for either side. Valencia have looked nervy in their bid to get the required victory that would put them in with a chance of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Conference League, while Barcelona have shown some flashes in their bid to end an excellent campaign with a win.

Lewandowski slots home in Barcelona swan song

It took until the 61st minute for the opening goal to come, and it went the way of Barcelona. Ferran Torres’ shot was turned goalward by Robert Lewandowski, who after failing to score on his final Spotify Camp Nou appearance, has managed to find the back of the net in his swan song.

Guerra and Rioja turn it around for Los Che

However, Barcelona went from leading to trailing in the space of 10 minutes. The equalising goal was scored by Javi Guerra, who took advantage of an error from substitute Xavi Espart to send the home crowd into a frenzy.

And soon after, Luis Rioja completed the comeback with a composed finish from the edge of the penalty area that stand-in goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny could not get near.

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Tags Barcelona Javi Guerra La Liga Luis Rioja Robert Lewandowski Valencia

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