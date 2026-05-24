Real Madrid ended their 2025-26 season with a 4-2 victory over Athletic Club on Saturday, in what was a match of farewells. Captain Dani Carvajal bowed out after 13 years at the Bernabeu, while head coach Alvaro Arbeloa also said goodbye after confirming earlier in the week that he will not continue in his position – and the third person departing is David Alaba, whose contract is also not being renewed.

It’s been a difficult couple of seasons for Alaba, but on the whole, his 2021 move from Bayern Munich has been a successful one. The Austrian defender has been a favourite with the club’s supporters, and after the Athletic match ended on Saturday, he delivered a short speech to them, as per Marca.

“I am very grateful, we have had many successes, also moments like when I broke my knee but they have always been with me, in my heart, I want to say thank you very much to all the team, the staff, coaches, the president… and of course my family. It’s been a very special journey, I can’t describe my feelings.”

Alaba deserved more from Real Madrid spell

Alaba had a positive first two seasons at Real Madrid, but ever since tearing his ACL in December 2023, he’s struggled to get back to anywhere near his best. He managed only 47 appearances across all competitions during the final three seasons of his Bernabeu stay, with regular injuries plaguing him.

Had he not suffered that terrible injury in the match against Villarreal in 2023, Alaba would have got so much more out of his Real Madrid career. Still, he walks away with two La Liga titles, two Champions League winner’s medal and a Copa del Rey, which he will look back on fondly in the years to come. But for now, he will turn his attention towards the World Cup, where he will represent Austria.